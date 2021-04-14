500 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 523,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 29,301.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 154,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 153,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in MetLife by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 74,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,445. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.