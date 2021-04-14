$492.89 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $492.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.00 million and the lowest is $477.90 million. Splunk posted sales of $434.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $146.08. 1,821,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,130. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.44. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

