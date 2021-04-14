488 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 133.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,113.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 119,693 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

IFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.81. 10,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,223. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

