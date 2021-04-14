3,500 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 121,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,677. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $94.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

