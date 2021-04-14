34,914 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

