$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the highest is $4.00 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,032. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

