29,801 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of XBI traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.30. 525,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,308. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

