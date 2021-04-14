2,500 Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,212,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 573,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

QGEN stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

