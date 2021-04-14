2,170 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

