$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post $20.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $91.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of DCBO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 24,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32. Docebo has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

