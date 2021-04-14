$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $907,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 77.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $217.36. The stock had a trading volume of 134,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average is $191.24. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $221.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

