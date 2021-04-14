1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

1mage Software stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1mage Software has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

