16,369 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Apple stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

