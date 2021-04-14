15,860 Shares in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Odyssey Marine Exploration at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

OMEX stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.04. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

In other news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L bought 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $60,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.