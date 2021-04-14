$13.05 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post $13.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.72 million. Xencor posted sales of $32.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $61.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,716. Xencor has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Xencor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

