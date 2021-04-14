12,236 Shares in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.