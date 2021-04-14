$121.20 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post $121.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.11 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $108.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $491.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.19 million to $493.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $517.18 million, with estimates ranging from $508.22 million to $524.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,593. Badger Meter has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.