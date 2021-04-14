11,059 Shares in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,095,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

Osprey Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.