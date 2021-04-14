11,046 Shares in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPST. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

