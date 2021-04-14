10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544 in the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.