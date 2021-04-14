10,758 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFBS stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

