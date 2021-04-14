10,045 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 107,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

