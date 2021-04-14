1,000 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

