-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report ($1.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.45). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

