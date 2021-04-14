$0.94 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $79.43. 144,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

