-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.47). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $75.77. 1,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

