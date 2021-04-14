-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTC. Roth Capital increased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGTC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $178.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

