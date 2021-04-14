$0.25 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,490. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

