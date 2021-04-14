$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGL. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,899,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 395,366 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

