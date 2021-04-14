$0.01 EPS Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NovoCure posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

NovoCure stock traded down $14.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 962.00 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,261,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

