Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6,141.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $321.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

