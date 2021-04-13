Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0805

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $2,080.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $710.00 or 0.01127958 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000130 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00091234 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

