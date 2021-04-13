ZB Token Market Capitalization Hits $282.86 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $282.86 million and approximately $32.94 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00616862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037644 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

