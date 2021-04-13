ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ZAZA stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. ZaZa Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get ZaZa Energy alerts:

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZaZa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZaZa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.