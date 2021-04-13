Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

