Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.