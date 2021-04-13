Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to “Hold”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

ADVM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $313,158 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 189,412 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

