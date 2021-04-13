Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $153.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after buying an additional 678,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

