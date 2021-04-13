Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

MONDY stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $54.39.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

