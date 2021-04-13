Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,649,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 268,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
