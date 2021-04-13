Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,649,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 268,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

