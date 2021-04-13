Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

SANM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $41.39. 214,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,580. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

