Zacks: Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Credit Suisse Group raised PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGS remained flat at $$7.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,632. The company has a market capitalization of $286.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

