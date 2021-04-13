Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.35. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

KEYS stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.93. 7,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.