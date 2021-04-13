Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

BBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $494.01 million, a PE ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

