Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Million

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $12.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $12.36 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.53. 307,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.