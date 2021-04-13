Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $12.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $12.36 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.53. 307,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

