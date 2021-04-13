Zacks: Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.97 Million

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce sales of $27.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.64 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $17.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $117.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,105 shares of company stock worth $1,721,499. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after purchasing an additional 615,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 167,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,189,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

