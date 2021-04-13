Zacks: Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.24 and the highest is $5.64. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $5.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $23.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $24.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $27.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.69. 728,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

