Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.20 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $20.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $21.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after buying an additional 593,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

