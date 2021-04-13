Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Earnings of $6.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.67 and the lowest is $6.50. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $3.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $26.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.03 to $28.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.71.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $650.27 on Friday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $576.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

