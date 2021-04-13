Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $126.25.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

